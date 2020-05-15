|
Daniel "Buck" A. Vernocke
North Street - On May 14, 2020, Daniel "Buck" Vernocke, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71.
Buck was born on April 7, 1949 in Port Huron, MI to Daniel and Jean Vernocke. On December 3, 1988 he married Clintina "Tina". They raised four amazing children, Jeffrey, Adam, Jacob and Danielle.
Buck was the epitome of a family man, always putting his wife and kids before himself. There is no man on the face of this earth with selfless and infinite love he had for his family. He worked tirelessly for 55 years at several bakeries in Detroit, MI. His last shift was at Milano Baking Co. in the Eastern Market District. He had a true passion for fixing equipment and virtually anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed fishing and firearms when work wasn't calling. He made sure his family got to enjoy a vacation trip to Cedar Point every year, a tradition that has been carried on for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jean and father Dan and his brother.
He is survived by his wife Clintina, his four children Jeffrey, Adam, Jacob and Danielle, seven grandchildren JoElla, Addisyn, Bryson, Benny, Gracie, McKenna, Gabrielle, two brother in laws, Denny and Ruddy, two sister in laws Pat and Melinda, and his four-legged friend Baby Epa.
A private ceremony for the family will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home. Those who wish to gather in memory of Buck are welcome to raise a glass with family and friends at the Vernocke residence, date and time are to be determined.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020