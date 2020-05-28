Daniel C. Anderson
Daniel C. Anderson

Clyde Township - Daniel C. Anderson, age 65, of Clyde Township, passed away on May 25, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on December 13, 1954, in Hamtramck, to the late Stanley and Frances Anderson.

Daniel married Debra A. Burkett in Sterling Heights.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. Daniel was a car salesman for most of his life and a former business owner.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Debra Anderson, 2 sons, Daniel (Jen) Anderson and Jon (Jessica) Anderson, grandchildren, Daniel, Sarenity, Shaun, Harvey, Julia, Sarah, Tyler and Samantha, great-grandchildren, Kora, Annabelle and Ben.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Pease and brother, Stas Anderson.

Services will be at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

