Daniel DiSimone
St. Clair - Daniel DiSimone, more commonly known as Bone, age 44 from St. Clair, MI passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at Blue Water Hospice in Marysville, MI after a 2 year long battle with Glioblastoma.
Dan was born August 12, 1974 and is survived by parents Thomas and Kathryn DiSimone, brother Michael DiSimone (Angela), sister Chrissy DiSimone, niece Madison Hofmeister (Adriel), and great niece/nephew Kaydynce and Karson.
Dan was a larger than life character requiring so many adjectives (and a thesaurus) to describe him...super-smart, extremely loyal, immensely talented, epically unique, truly generous, the life of any party, first round rule drink implementer. Best of all, Dan was absolutely hilarious. In fact, so hilarious his "Celebration of Life" will take the rest of his friend's and family's lives to complete. THAT hilarious. From his expansive funny tee shirt collection, his famous practical jokes, his interesting pet peeves, his ridiculous Zebra striped pickup truck, to his stories of Sasquatch-esque creatures causing problems - he will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by all.
Dan felt it was important for everyone to know how much he loved them and to honor his final request to focus on positivity. Hold up a beer! Appreciate that view! Try something new! Get a giant tattoo! HA!!!
Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting will be 10:30-11:00 prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 6, 2019