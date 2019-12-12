Services
Jowett Family Funeral Home - Benzonia Chapel
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
Daniel Hansen


1965 - 2019
Benzonia - Daniel (Dan) M. Hansen, 54, of Benzonia, passed away at Munson Medical Center on August 12, 2019. Daniel was born on February 25, 1965 in San Pedro, California. He was the beloved son of Garrett Hansen, mother Betty (Hansen) Zurawski, stepfather Mike Zurawski. Daniel was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his church, looking at boats and campers, as well as going out to eat.

Daniel is survived by his parents, stepfather, sister Becky (Charlie) Hunt, special uncle Rodger, other uncles Harry (Darlene) and Kenneth, special niece Miranda, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Daniel is preceded in death by his grandparents.

A visitation was held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Eden Bible Church officiated by Pastor Caleb Simerson. Burial was at the Benzonia Township Cemetery. Contributions in his honor may be directed to Eden Bible Church, 7991 Worden Road, Beulah, MI 49617. Arrangements were made by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
