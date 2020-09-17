Daniel J. Evenson
Fort Gratiot - Daniel J. Evenson, 76, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was born January 6, 1944 in Stratford, Wisconsin to the late Thorwald L. and Dorothy M. Evenson. He married Sharon L. Mooney on October 9, 1965 in St Mary Catholic Church.
Daniel worked at Prestolite for 25 years and then at Subsurface. After his retirement, he bartended at Skidgies. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; daughter, Dagny Evenson; son, Erik Evenson (Cheryl Hadacz); five grandchildren, Michael, Ashley (Cody), Joseph, Grace and Janika; five great grandchildren; four siblings, Ken Evenson (Al), Thor (Wendy) Evenson, Theresa Jimenez and Francis (Theresa) Evenson; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters in law, Carol (Stan) Garbacz and Bonnie Marriott. He was preceded in death by a son, Derik S. "Duke" Evenson; and three brothers, Charles, Edward and Jerome.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Private funeral services for the family will follow at 4:00 pm and will be livestreamed for the public on the funeral home's website.
Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Columbarium.
