Daniel Knight
Burtchville - Daniel Knight, 77, of Burtchville Township, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born August 1, 1942 in Dearborn to the late Louie and Lola Knight. He married Suzanne Knight on May 30, 2000 in Las Vegas.
Daniel was an accountant. He enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, and bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; eight children, Tammy (Jerry) Holcomb, Carolyn (Chuck) Zimmerman, Melinda Valente, Daniel Wade (Debbie) Knight, Curtis (Teri) Knight, Laine Hicks, David Little, and Melissa (Danny) Rock; a grandson, Jason Ford; many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers, Ernie (Barbara) Knight, George (Shirley) DePew, and Jim DePew; two sisters, Rosetta Kitty (Leo) Chase and Alice (Rich) Luther; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Little; a son, Bobbie Knight; two brothers, Frank and Ron Knight; and a sister, Shirley Harrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Daniel's brother-in-law, Chuck Duncan, will officiate.
Burial will be in Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020