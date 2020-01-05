|
|
Daniel L. Crawford
Port Huron - Daniel Lee Crawford, 80, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born December 17, 1939 in Mason, Texas to the late Frank and Ruth Crawford.
Dan was raised on a small share cropper's ranch near El Dorado, Texas. He was the extra point kicker for his high school football team in New Rochelle, but unfortunately the team never scored a touchdown in his 3 years as a player. At various times Dan worked as a truck driver in the oilfield, for Coca Cola and Pepsi. In 1962 Dan joined the U.S. Army and served 10 years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served a tour of duty in Da Nang, Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
During his service, Dan was posted to the National War College in Washington D.C. There he met Kaye Wagar at the local U.S.O. Club. She said he kept asking her out, she finally agreed so that he would stop pestering her. Shortly after, on July 11, 1964 they were married and would spend the next 55 years of their lives building their family together.
After his discharge Dan and Kaye moved to Canada with their two boys, Michael and Sean. Dan worked for Honeywell computers and Canada Cartage. Dan and Kaye moved back to the United States in 1997 where Dan worked for Hope Network as a bus driver serving Trillium Hospitals in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Dan retired from Hope Network in 2008 and then settled in Port Huron. Dan led an active retired life working on his gardens and volunteering at Marysville American Legion Post #449 where he worked the Post bingo night for 10 years and served for 9 years as Post Vice Commander.
Through the years Dan was an avid bowler, enjoyed curling, and never missed an opportunity for a good nap.
Dan was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had been sober for 32 years, an accomplishment he and his family were damn proud of.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Kaye; his two sons, Michael (Ruth) of Toronto, ON and Sean (Barbara) of Grandfalls, TX; and his two grandchildren, Emily and Rosemary; brother, Jim Crawford of Grandfalls, TX; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Crawford; sister, Betty Lou Calley; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Crawford.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard or . To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020