Daniel L. Krispin
Roseville - Daniel L. Krispin age 54 of Roseville, MI. and formerly of Harsens Island, MI. died May 26, 2019 unexpectedly at home in his sleep. He was born December 7, 1964 in St. Clair, MI. to Donna L (nee Crandall) and the late Ronald D. Krispin. He married Leann M. Schaefer on August 1, 2009 in Warren, MI.
Dan was a family man and a hard worker who enjoyed helping others. He graduated from Algonac High School in 1983. He was employed and enjoyed working at LeCom Utility Contractors, and was a proud member of IBEW Local #17.
Dan is survived by his wife Leann, a son Danny Krispin, a grandson Jordan, and great nieces Angeliese and Chloe, his mother Donna Krispin, sisters Lori (Steve) Lehmann and Peg Krispin, and many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday June 1, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac, MI. Visitation 2:00-4:00 & 6:00 - 9: 00 PM Friday, and 10:00 AM until time of service Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Family Wishes. www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 30, 2019