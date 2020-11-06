Daniel T. Courtney
Clyde Township - Mr. Daniel T. Courtney, age 75, of Clyde Township, passed away on November 3, 2020, in his home unexpectedly.
He was born on May 29, 1945, in Port Huron to the late Patrick and Wylla Courtney.
Daniel married Yolande M. Houle on July 22, 1967, in Port Huron.
He served honorably in the United States Army in Vietnam. Daniel retired from AT&T and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Andie, son and daughter-in-law, Gregory (Kimberly) Courtney, son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Jenny) Courtney, 4 grandchildren, Dilan, Macy, Camy and Abby, sister, Mary Antrobus along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2:30pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ruby Cemetery. The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors at the Cemetery along with the United States Army.
Visiting hours will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
