1/1
Daniel T. Courtney
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel T. Courtney

Clyde Township - Mr. Daniel T. Courtney, age 75, of Clyde Township, passed away on November 3, 2020, in his home unexpectedly.

He was born on May 29, 1945, in Port Huron to the late Patrick and Wylla Courtney.

Daniel married Yolande M. Houle on July 22, 1967, in Port Huron.

He served honorably in the United States Army in Vietnam. Daniel retired from AT&T and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Andie, son and daughter-in-law, Gregory (Kimberly) Courtney, son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Jenny) Courtney, 4 grandchildren, Dilan, Macy, Camy and Abby, sister, Mary Antrobus along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 2:30pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ruby Cemetery. The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors at the Cemetery along with the United States Army.

Visiting hours will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Ruby Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved