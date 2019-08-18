|
|
Danny A. Miller
Applegate - Danny Allen Miller, age 70, of Applegate, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky.
He was born October 31, 1948 in Detroit, son of the late Russell G. and Ina M. (Belle) Miller. Danny married Beverly J. Speelman on May 29, 1970.
He was a retired Police Officer, serving for the Detroit Police Dept. from 1969-1995, and the Sanilac County Sheriff's Dept., where he served as Judge Donald Teeple's bailiff from 1998-2015.
Danny is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Christopher (Katie); 2 daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Shoemaker, and Shelley (Jason) Carpenter; and 3 grandchildren: Brendan Shoemaker, Evan Shoemaker, and Avery Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy, and brother, Derrick.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019