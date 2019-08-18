Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny A. Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny A. Miller Obituary
Danny A. Miller

Applegate - Danny Allen Miller, age 70, of Applegate, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky.

He was born October 31, 1948 in Detroit, son of the late Russell G. and Ina M. (Belle) Miller. Danny married Beverly J. Speelman on May 29, 1970.

He was a retired Police Officer, serving for the Detroit Police Dept. from 1969-1995, and the Sanilac County Sheriff's Dept., where he served as Judge Donald Teeple's bailiff from 1998-2015.

Danny is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Christopher (Katie); 2 daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Shoemaker, and Shelley (Jason) Carpenter; and 3 grandchildren: Brendan Shoemaker, Evan Shoemaker, and Avery Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy, and brother, Derrick.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now