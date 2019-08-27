|
Danny Edward Harris
Kimball - Danny Edward Harris age 66, passed away on August 26, 2019, in Port Huron after a long illness. He was born on August 25, 1953, in Port Huron to the late Cortland C. and Irma L. (nee Fuhrwerk) Harris. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Gary C. Harris. Danny graduated in 1971 from Port Huron Northern High School, served honorably in the United States Navy and graduated from Mercy College in Detroit with a bachelor's degree in 1986. After retirement from the Saint Clair County court system, Danny lived for nearly 15 years in Ajijic, Mexico before returning to Port Huron due to illness. Mr. Harris is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cortny D. and James Phillips of Fort Gratiot, his son, Nate Zuehlke of Lake Orion, sister and brother-in-law, Suellyn K. and Kenneth Fortune of Yale, brother and sister-in-law, Alan C. and Beth Harris of Kimball Township, brother, Jody L. Harris of Chapala, Mexico and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the St. Clair County Department of Veteran Affairs or the . Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron is privileged to assist the family in arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019