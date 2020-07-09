Darell Melvin PiotterPort Huron - 90, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.He was born in Harbor Beach, Michigan on September 13, 1929, son of the late Otto and Margarete (Dahlke) Piotter.Darrel married Sandi Ruth Coulston on May 25, 1989.Darrell worked at Dunn Paper as a boiler operator for 44 years before his retirement in 1990.Surviving in addition to his loving wife Sandi of 31 years are his children, Randy Piotter of Kimball Township and Terrie Piotter of Yale; five step-children; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Russ (Jeannette) Piotter; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his children, Cindy, Glenda, and Judy; and his siblings, Evereld, Harold, Rena, and Laura.There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."