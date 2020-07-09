1/1
Darell Melvin Piotter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darell Melvin Piotter

Port Huron - 90, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Harbor Beach, Michigan on September 13, 1929, son of the late Otto and Margarete (Dahlke) Piotter.

Darrel married Sandi Ruth Coulston on May 25, 1989.

Darrell worked at Dunn Paper as a boiler operator for 44 years before his retirement in 1990.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife Sandi of 31 years are his children, Randy Piotter of Kimball Township and Terrie Piotter of Yale; five step-children; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Russ (Jeannette) Piotter; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his children, Cindy, Glenda, and Judy; and his siblings, Evereld, Harold, Rena, and Laura.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved