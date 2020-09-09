1/1
Darlene Betty Mason
Darlene Betty Mason

Ruby - Darlene Betty Mason went home to the Lord on September 8th, 2020. She was born January 11th, 1935 in Port Huron, MI to the late Arthur and Elsie Herman. She married the late Edgar Mason on July 10th, 1954.

Darlene is survived by her children; Linda Boley, Reverend Kathy (Tim) McPhail, James Mason, Cindy (Ernie) Sanchez all of Ruby, MI and a stepdaughter, Lillian, of Tennessee. Also survived by sister Delores (Ron) Smith, a very special niece Cheri Brown, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved pets; Dudley, Loki and Mortimer.

Darlene worked from home for many years. She was a wonderful seamstress.

She was a member of the Ruby Community Church for over 40 years where she was a past president of the Women's Society, Sunday School and a VBS teacher. She had a huge part of all the events for the church including; dinners, bazaars, fundraisers, and bake sales. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held on Saturday September 19th from 12-4pm at Ruby Community Church 6650 Abbotsford Rd Ruby, MI 48049. Service will be at 1pm followed by a luncheon service by her church "family". In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to the church in her honor.




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
