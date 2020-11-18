Darlene R. Klaski
Kimball Township - Darlene Roberta Klaski, 74, of Kimball Township, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 30, 1946 in Port Huron, to the late Lucile and Raymond Klaski.
This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful lady has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Family was the pivotal essence of Darlene's life. She was proud and honored to be the sister, aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt in our small family. Darlene loved family gatherings and never missed a chance to come celebrate! She loved spending her summers with family at horse shows, supporting her great nieces, Marisa and Emily. She was a novice rider but that didn't stop the girls from encouraging her to walk the horse around the arena. Darlene will be forever remembered for her caring heart and unconditional love, and her coleslaw! Each Christmas, Darlene would create a special ornament for each one of her nieces and nephews tagged with the years. She would always put something together that was relevant to what was happening in our lives. She was always so attentive to the little details.
Darlene began working at the St. Clair Inn right out of high school and retired as the Accountant after 50 years of service. Soon thereafter, she began her "retirement job" working as a cashier at Menards. Darlene loved working and considered her co-workers family.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.
