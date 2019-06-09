|
|
David A. Jackson
Fort Gratiot - David Alan Jackson, 65, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1954 in Detroit.
David was employed with Chrysler Corporation. He was a sci-fi fan and artist who loved music, playing guitar, cooking, camping, photography, and solving puzzles.
He is survived by three children, Christopher Jackson, John Jackson, and Mallory Jackson; granddaughter, Julia Ann Jackson; his parents, Wolf and Nadine Jackson; his former wives, Diane Fowlds and Simone Jackson; siblings, Donna Coleman, Dina Muckle, Donald Jackson and Debra Reginaldo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019