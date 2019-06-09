Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
David A. Jackson


David A. Jackson Obituary
David A. Jackson

Fort Gratiot - David Alan Jackson, 65, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born June 3, 1954 in Detroit.

David was employed with Chrysler Corporation. He was a sci-fi fan and artist who loved music, playing guitar, cooking, camping, photography, and solving puzzles.

He is survived by three children, Christopher Jackson, John Jackson, and Mallory Jackson; granddaughter, Julia Ann Jackson; his parents, Wolf and Nadine Jackson; his former wives, Diane Fowlds and Simone Jackson; siblings, Donna Coleman, Dina Muckle, Donald Jackson and Debra Reginaldo; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019
