David A. Trzemzalski



St. Clair Township - David Anthony Trzemzalski, 71, of St. Clair Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.



He was born May 27, 1947 in Kingston to the late Andrew and Leona Trzemzalski. He married Ruth Rottier on July 15, 1978.



Dave graduated from Kingston High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Detroit Edison after 28 years as an arborist/forester. Dave enjoyed being involved with Boy Scouts, attending his children's sporting and school events, reading, woodworking, gardening and doing crossword puzzles.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth; three children, Matthew (Erin) Trzemzalski of Rochester Hills, Jill Trzemzalski of Port Huron and Joseph (Marisa) Trzemzalski of Greenville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Charlotte, Henry and Anniston Trzemzalski; two sisters, Virginia (Dan) Pohlod and Jeanie Brandibur; many nieces and nephews; and a large family of in-laws in West Michigan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Trzemzalski; and brother-in-law, Mark Brandibur.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Marysville United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Barbara E. Welbaum will officiate.



Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Kingston at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019