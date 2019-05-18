Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
David Allan Martin


David Allan Martin Obituary
David Allan Martin

Port Huron - David Allan Martin, 71, of Port Huron, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

He was born January 28, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Lawrence and Mary Martin. He married Catherine Silver on April 27, 2012 in Port Huron.

Mr. Martin was employed with the City of Port Huron and then was a pipefitter with the Pipefitter's union until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool and following the Tigers and the Red Wings.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; seven children, Kimberly Martin, David Martin II, Autumn Brennan, Amanda (Timothy) Lyon, Lawrence Martin, James Silver and Derek Reed; 17 grandchildren; five siblings, Gloria (Jim) Cafferty, Donald Martin, Thelma Heisler, Wanda Goss and Mary (Tom) Quinlan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Gean) Silver, Marie (Michael) Buzan, Robert (Linda) Silver, Laura (Jerry) Slota, and Shawn Silver; many nieces and nephews; and his former wives, Joanne Worden and Candy George. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Madeline Martin; and brothers-in-law, Bud Heisler, David Goss, Charlie Silver, and John Silver.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Newsboys. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 18, 2019
