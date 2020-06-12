David B. Hall
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Hall

Fort Gratiot - David Bradley Hall, 62, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1957 in Port Huron to the late Clarence and Betty Hall. He married Jodee May Deem on December 20, 1975 in Port Huron First Church of the Nazarene.

David served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles based out of Fort Campbell. He was an over the road truck driver with McEwen Trucking Inc. for many years. He loved fishing and playing horseshoes. David loved his family and would do anything for them.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jodee; two children, Jessie and James Hall; six grandchildren, Camrin, Cheyanne, Dakota and Amya Hall, Emagen English, and Skye Rate Hall; great granddaughter, Aylianna Rock; seven siblings, Bonnie Kinney, Richard (Jean) Hall, Janet (Larry) Seimen, Gary (Sharon) Hall, Julie (Richard) Stager, Cindy (John) Antkowiak and Pam (Robin) Martin; father-in-law, Dee Deem; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy (John) Starks, Deeanna (Ed) Sherman, Carol Deem and Naomie Deem; and many nieces, nephews and cousins including special niece, Yolanda Trexler. He was preceded in death by two children, David Bradley Hall Jr. and Jolene Marie Hall; and mother-in-law, Joyce Madeline Deem.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Private family services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to David's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
02:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved