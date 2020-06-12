David B. Hall
Fort Gratiot - David Bradley Hall, 62, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1957 in Port Huron to the late Clarence and Betty Hall. He married Jodee May Deem on December 20, 1975 in Port Huron First Church of the Nazarene.
David served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles based out of Fort Campbell. He was an over the road truck driver with McEwen Trucking Inc. for many years. He loved fishing and playing horseshoes. David loved his family and would do anything for them.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jodee; two children, Jessie and James Hall; six grandchildren, Camrin, Cheyanne, Dakota and Amya Hall, Emagen English, and Skye Rate Hall; great granddaughter, Aylianna Rock; seven siblings, Bonnie Kinney, Richard (Jean) Hall, Janet (Larry) Seimen, Gary (Sharon) Hall, Julie (Richard) Stager, Cindy (John) Antkowiak and Pam (Robin) Martin; father-in-law, Dee Deem; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy (John) Starks, Deeanna (Ed) Sherman, Carol Deem and Naomie Deem; and many nieces, nephews and cousins including special niece, Yolanda Trexler. He was preceded in death by two children, David Bradley Hall Jr. and Jolene Marie Hall; and mother-in-law, Joyce Madeline Deem.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private family services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to David's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.