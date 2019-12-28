|
|
David B. Watson
Marysville - David Brian Watson, 62, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 26, 2019.
He was born January 20, 1957 in Detroit to the late Elsie J. and Rita M. Watson. He married Anna Louise Warren on September 7, 1991 in Port Huron.
David graduated from Marysville High School in 1976. He began working for Eagen Drywall after high school and was employed with them until his retirement in January 2019. Dave was a lifelong athlete, who set a football record in high school, enjoyed sailing, and most importantly, loved golf. He was a member of the Marysville Golf Course where he golfed on several leagues. Dave was known for being very social and loved to chat with anyone. He was also a college football fan who particularly enjoyed cheering for the University of Michigan. Dave loved his kids, grandkids and family. His passion for sports carried on in his children and grandchildren, and he never missed their events. Whether it was swimming, hockey, or figure skating, he could often be found watching and volunteering his time.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; three children, Jason (Jenniffer) Watson, Jeremy Watson (Rachel Trimble), and Katlin Watson; three grandchildren, Jenna, Harper, and Sawyer Watson; several siblings including Virginia Woodard; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Dan) Petruk; brothers-in-law, Michael (Debby) Warren and Pat (Kathy) Warren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Dr. Thomas Seppo will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019