David Benjamin Robinson
David Benjamin Robinson

Port Huron - David Benjamin Robinson, 77, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Mr. Robinson served as an Associate Minister of Bethlehem Temple Church. He retired from Port Huron Building Supply, owned Dave's Lawn Service and was a general handyman.

He is survived by his wife, Evangelist Loretta Robinson; 11 children; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time.

A private funeral service will be held followed by a public graveside committal at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday in Lakeside Cemetery

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
AUG
20
Funeral service
AUG
20
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
