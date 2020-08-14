David Benjamin Robinson
Port Huron - David Benjamin Robinson, 77, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Mr. Robinson served as an Associate Minister of Bethlehem Temple Church. He retired from Port Huron Building Supply, owned Dave's Lawn Service and was a general handyman.
He is survived by his wife, Evangelist Loretta Robinson; 11 children; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time.
A private funeral service will be held followed by a public graveside committal at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday in Lakeside Cemetery
