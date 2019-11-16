|
David C. Mallorey
David C. Mallorey, 82, passed away on November 5, 2019. He was born May 31, 1937 in Port Huron, Michigan to John E. and Pauline (Wirtz) Mallorey. He graduated from Port Huron High School in June 1955 and attended CalTech after moving to California. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960.
David grew up in the shadow of a Lake Huron lighthouse and never lost his love for the Great Lakes and faithfully attended every family reunion and many vacations on the Lakes.
After moving to Boise in 1984, David fell in love with Idaho and made it his permanent home. David worked as an area manager for J.R Simplot, Oppenheimer Corporation and was also a realtor with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group for many years. He was an ardent golfer and had many friends who shared his love of the game in any weather. David also enjoyed reading and sharing books with friends and family. He and one of his sisters mailed their favorites back and forth so they could discuss them even while living far apart. David is preceded in death by his brothers John Edward (Ed) Mallorey, Paul Mallorey and James Mallorey. He is survived by daughter Stephanie Walker of Portland, OR, sister Joyce Wallen of Oklahoma City, OK, sister Constance Mallorey of Port Huron, MI, sister Catherine Barnum of Kimball, MI, a close and loving special nephew Paul Mallorey of Detroit, MI and his most loving friend and longtime companion, Kimberly Allen. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Bowman Funeral Home on November 22, 2019 at 2pm. Address: 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Boise, ID 83714.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The First Tee of Idaho in Eagle Idaho for the next generation to be able to enjoy the game of golf as much as David did throughout his life.
"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019