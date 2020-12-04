David Eugene Harris
Kimball Township - Mr. David Eugene Harris, age 61, of Kimball Township, passed away on November 29, 2020, unexpectedly.
He was born on October 5, 1959, in Romulus.
Dave loved to hunt with his sons, spend time with his one and only daughter and fish with his grandchildren. His interests were shooting pool and racing in the motocross with his friends.
He is survived by his former wife, Jane Harris, children, Roger (Jessica) Harris, David (Carly) Harris, Kile (Haylee) Harris, Valerie (Mike Gruver) Harris and Lucas Marshall; 9 grandchildren, Kamren Gruver, Landon, Roger, Jace, Jackson, Parker, Caidyn, Malanee and Gracee Harris; 2 sisters, Denise Temple and Jeannette (John) McLaughlin along with sister-in-law, Gayle Harris and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee Harris, mother, Marie J. Harris (Boissel) and brothers, Roger and John Lee Harris.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
