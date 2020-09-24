1/1
David F. b" "O" O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David F. "O'B" O'Brien

Port Huron - David F. "O'B" O'Brien, age 76, of Port Huron, passed away at home on September 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born on July 26, 1944 in Port Huron, to the late Dorothy M. (Schwitzke) O'Brien and Clyde C. O'Brien.

David attended Yale High School and was a graduate of Port Huron High School in 1962. He attended Port Huron Junior College, St. Clair County Community College, South Macomb Community College and Wayne State University. David worked for Chrysler M.I. Division. He was a Tool and Die Maker and Die Sinker. He was the Plant Manager for Mueller Impacts, Marysville for 15 years.

David and his wife, Diane were married for 57 years. Together they had 4 children: MarySue (Matthew) Boyd, David S. (Florence) O'Brien, Michelle "Flip" (Joe) Sharpe and Jennifer L. (Gary) Sanders. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Noah and Brandon Torres, Patrick O'Brien and Brenna and Riley Besko, brother, Paul J. O'Brien, sister, Renee D. Goodall, brother-in-law, John R. (Ruth) Dolinar, and a special friend, Pam Dagg (Kaercher Family).

During his 22-year retirement, David and Diane traveled to many places around the world including Europe, China, South America, Poland, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Costa Rica and Aruba. They wintered in Florida in Marathon and Ft. Meyers. David's hobbies included scroll sawing wood puzzles and spending time fishing on his boat "Hooked." He truly had a passion for reading and a thirst for knowledge. David was apart of many groups including the Port Huron Motorcycle Club, BSA #43 Side Car Ice Racing Team, board member of the Dockside Condo Association as Secretary Treasurer for 7 years, member of the Blue Water Sport Fishing Association and the Moose Lodge #158. He also built 2 houses in Kenockee township, was an avid hunter and taught his grandsons. He enjoyed hunting trips with his cousin Gary Miller to Wyoming. Family trips consisted of camping in the Upper Peninsula and the Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

Dave's most fervent wish was to have no service. Cremation arrangements are in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

There will be an inurnment scheduled at a later date at the Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Kidney Cancer Foundation or the St. Martin Lutheran Soup Kitchen.

"It is not the length of life, but the depth of life." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved