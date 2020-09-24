David F. "O'B" O'Brien
Port Huron - David F. "O'B" O'Brien, age 76, of Port Huron, passed away at home on September 19, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born on July 26, 1944 in Port Huron, to the late Dorothy M. (Schwitzke) O'Brien and Clyde C. O'Brien.
David attended Yale High School and was a graduate of Port Huron High School in 1962. He attended Port Huron Junior College, St. Clair County Community College, South Macomb Community College and Wayne State University. David worked for Chrysler M.I. Division. He was a Tool and Die Maker and Die Sinker. He was the Plant Manager for Mueller Impacts, Marysville for 15 years.
David and his wife, Diane were married for 57 years. Together they had 4 children: MarySue (Matthew) Boyd, David S. (Florence) O'Brien, Michelle "Flip" (Joe) Sharpe and Jennifer L. (Gary) Sanders. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Noah and Brandon Torres, Patrick O'Brien and Brenna and Riley Besko, brother, Paul J. O'Brien, sister, Renee D. Goodall, brother-in-law, John R. (Ruth) Dolinar, and a special friend, Pam Dagg (Kaercher Family).
During his 22-year retirement, David and Diane traveled to many places around the world including Europe, China, South America, Poland, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Costa Rica and Aruba. They wintered in Florida in Marathon and Ft. Meyers. David's hobbies included scroll sawing wood puzzles and spending time fishing on his boat "Hooked." He truly had a passion for reading and a thirst for knowledge. David was apart of many groups including the Port Huron Motorcycle Club, BSA #43 Side Car Ice Racing Team, board member of the Dockside Condo Association as Secretary Treasurer for 7 years, member of the Blue Water Sport Fishing Association and the Moose Lodge #158. He also built 2 houses in Kenockee township, was an avid hunter and taught his grandsons. He enjoyed hunting trips with his cousin Gary Miller to Wyoming. Family trips consisted of camping in the Upper Peninsula and the Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.
Dave's most fervent wish was to have no service. Cremation arrangements are in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
There will be an inurnment scheduled at a later date at the Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Kidney Cancer Foundation or the St. Martin Lutheran Soup Kitchen.
"It is not the length of life, but the depth of life." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
