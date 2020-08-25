David G. Tramski
Fort Gratiot - David Gordon Tramski, 63, of Fort Gratiot died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1957 in Port Huron to the late Gordon and Ina Tramski. He married Joleen Vasquez on September 7, 1988 in Hawaii.
David owned the Bicycle and Fitness Barn in Port Huron for 14 years and was currently employed with Community Enterprises and Dick's Sporting Goods. He enjoyed biking, golf, playing hockey and late-night snacks.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joleen; children, Thomas and Kristine Tramski; brother, Doug Tramski; sister, Diana (Neal Rossow) Tramski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Tramski.
Visitation will be held from Noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Cornerstone Church, 4025 North Rd., Clyde, followed by a private family service at 4:00 p.m. The Reverend Peter Foxwell will officiate. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the comfort and safety of others.
The family invites friends for refreshments at his brother Doug's house following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com