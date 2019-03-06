|
|
David George Richmond
Marysville - David George Richmond, 71, of Marysville, died February 23, 2019 in Lake Huron Medical Center.
He was born August 25, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Lyle and Mary Richmond. He married Joni Bassett on July 16, 2005 in Marine City.
David was a machine operator and retired from American Tape. He adored his children and grandchildren and was known for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Stephanie (Rob) Miller of Texas and Tracy (Mike) Tosch of Marysville; a son, Joshua (Chantel) DeLorge of Capac; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Francis (Elizabeth) Richmond of Port Huron; his mother-in-law, Norma Bassett; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bert and Paul Richmond.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in First Baptist Church, 1814 Sanborn, Port Huron. Pastor Daniel S. Bakay will officiate.
Arrangements by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019