|
|
David H. Boddy
Marysville - David Henry Boddy, 62, of Marysville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a battle with gastric cancer.
He was born May 18, 1958 in Port Huron to Horace and the late Deloris Boddy. He married Christine Muter on August 17, 1979 in Port Huron.
Dave was the co-owner of Boddy Construction. He was a member of Marysville Lodge #498 F.&A.M. He enjoyed going to The Villages in Florida and riding his golf cart. Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; two children, Kelli (Rick) Louks and Daniel (Amy) Boddy; ten grandchildren, Wyatt, Mavis, Rhiley, Triana, Skarlet, Emma, Ava, Addison, Eli and Asher; his father, Horace Boddy (Carleen Budinger); a brother, Ronald (Linda) Boddy; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. Masks will be required and visitors will be allowed into the room in small groups.
Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Brendon Aspension of Community Wesleyan Church will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging in to the funeral home web site.
Following the service, small groups will be able to enter the funeral home to visit with family. A procession to Riverlawn Cemetery open to friends and family will follow at 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Greg Hill, Aaron Schoenrock, Duke Dunn, Greg Porrett, Joe Wiczko and Ed Cary.
A public gathering later this summer will also be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or the Gastric Cancer Foundation.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020