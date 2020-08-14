David H. Rowe
Oscoda formerly of North Street - Mr. David H. Rowe, age 78, passed away on August 12, 2020 at William Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, after a brief illness.
He was born on April 4, 1942, in Port Huron, to the late Albert Oliver and Leona Eleanor Rowe.
David married Beverly Gardner. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2019. Dave was a police officer for 28 years with the Port Huron Police Department. He was owner/operator of Home Alarm Company and a lifetime member of the NRA and Fraternal Order of Police. Dave was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles and enjoyed hunting and traveling.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Troy (Dr. Jeannie) Rowe of Avoca, daughter, Loraine Reynolds (Shawn Rogers) of Texas, son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Inice) Rowe of Virginia, son-in-law, Lewis Reynolds of Arkansas; 2 grandchildren, Alexandria Hollenbeck and Jade Rowe; sister, Marcia Rowe, brother and sister-in-law, Albert (Gloria) Rowe, brother, Daniel Rowe; special friend, Marilyn Wilson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his son, Harry David Rowe.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Kinney Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Harvey, Troy and Dr. Jeannie Rowe, Jason and Inice Rowe, Loraine Reynolds and Alan Jowett. Honorary Pallbearer will be Olen Hayes.
Memorial tributes may be made to the NRA.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
