|
|
David J. Smith
Deckerville - David J. Smith, age 67, of Forester Township, passed away Sunday October 20, 2019 in his home.
He was born August 18, 1952 in Sandusky, the son of the late Theodore and Leona (Kutchey) Smith.
Dave was an avid hunter, holding memberships with the Sanilac Sportsmen's Club, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
He owned and operated a lawn service serving several residents along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Dave was also a Veteran of the Viet Nam era, serving in the United States Army.
He is survived by three sisters, Jennifer Meredith of Sandusky, Suzanne Ryan of Port Huron and Nancy (Thomas) Bissett of Sandusky; four nieces and three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life for David J. Smith will be held 1:00 PM. Sunday October 27, 2019 at the Sanilac Sportsmen's Club, 5 miles east and ½ mile south of Deckerville 3200 Goetze Road.
Memorial donations may be given to the Sanilac Sportsmen's Club.
Condolences may be made on-line at apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019