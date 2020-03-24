|
David Lee Foust Sr.
Clyde Township - Mr. David Lee Foust Sr., age 80, of Clyde Township, passed away on March 21, 2020, in his home, after saying "I love you" and giving a kiss to his loving wife.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Foust of Clyde Township, daughter, Christine Ann (David) Buckner of South Carolina, son, David Lee (Dawn) Foust Jr. of Port Huron, grandchildren, Jonathon Owen Alexander, Ruthann Marie Alexander, Jeffery Ward, Jacob Ward and Joel Ward, 4 great-grandchildren, brother, Dale Foust and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020