David M. Cornwell



Croswell - David M. Cornwell, 66, of Croswell, died Saturday. June 27, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron.



He was born November 28, 1953 in Lexington to the late Charles and Catherine (Kemp) Cornwell. He married Janet Dusellier on July 28, 1990 in Port Huron. She died March 21, 2000. On February 14, 2003 he married Sherry L. Johnston in Port Huron.



Dave was a life long Worth Twp. farmer and a retired Union Local #687 carpenter. He attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church. He was a member of the Wood Turners Club and Kautz Shore Lanes Afternoon Bowling League. Dave had many lifelong friends he had stayed in touch with.



Surviving are his wife Sherry; daughters Catherine (Justin) Jones; Susan Cornwell and Elizabeth (Ben) Brandt; step daughter Nicole (Mitch) Koleczko; sisters Barbra (Tim) Beach and Norma (Carl) Welch and 10 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a brother Billy.



Family services were held Tuesday, June 30 at the Bethel U. Methodist Church down the road from his farm, the church where he had grown up in. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.









