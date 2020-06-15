David Owen Arnett
1942 - 2020
David Owen Arnett

Portage - David Owen Arnett, 77, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 29, 1942, in Port Huron MI, a son of Ronald and Norma (VanWagner) Arnett. David graduated from Western Michigan University and worked for Buck Tool, Maro Inc., and Metal Mechanics as a CNC programmer and operator. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed the activities at the American Legion Wiley-Koon Post 475 in Schoolcraft. David's hobbies included golfing, bowling, archery, fishing, hunting, watching sports, and reading. His greatest joy came from being with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jerry Cole. On September 1, 1962, David married Ruth (nee Marlatt), who survives. Also surviving are sons, Greg (Cathy) Arnett and Jeff (Ruth) Arnett; grandchildren, Nathan (Alisha), Benjamin and Emily Arnett, and Dominic and Jenny Hilsbos; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Alexandria Arnett, and Damien and Hayden Hilsbos; siblings, Diane Cole, Kathy (Steve) Down and Mark (Sue) Arnett. A private graveside service will be held at Caswell Cemetery, Smith's Creek, MI. Memorials may be directed to American Legion Wiley-Koon Post 475. Services entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view David's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Langeland Family Funeral Homes
622 South Burdick Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 343-1508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 16, 2020
All of my love to your family during this difficult time.
Lynn Krawczyk
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dear Ruth, the most fun memory I have is the both of you sitting at a church dance with Craig (Barber) and I. Far more laughing then dancing. We had so much fun, Dave was hoot! Love to your family.
Penni Liesinger
Friend
