David Owen Arnett
Portage - David Owen Arnett, 77, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 29, 1942, in Port Huron MI, a son of Ronald and Norma (VanWagner) Arnett. David graduated from Western Michigan University and worked for Buck Tool, Maro Inc., and Metal Mechanics as a CNC programmer and operator. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed the activities at the American Legion Wiley-Koon Post 475 in Schoolcraft. David's hobbies included golfing, bowling, archery, fishing, hunting, watching sports, and reading. His greatest joy came from being with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jerry Cole. On September 1, 1962, David married Ruth (nee Marlatt), who survives. Also surviving are sons, Greg (Cathy) Arnett and Jeff (Ruth) Arnett; grandchildren, Nathan (Alisha), Benjamin and Emily Arnett, and Dominic and Jenny Hilsbos; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Alexandria Arnett, and Damien and Hayden Hilsbos; siblings, Diane Cole, Kathy (Steve) Down and Mark (Sue) Arnett. A private graveside service will be held at Caswell Cemetery, Smith's Creek, MI. Memorials may be directed to American Legion Wiley-Koon Post 475. Services entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view David's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.