Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1940 - 2019
David P. Christofferson Obituary
David P. Christofferson

Port Huron - David Peter Christofferson, 78, of Port Huron, died Monday, July 29, 2019 after a brief illness at the University of Michigan Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to the late John and Ruth Christofferson. He married Julie A. Carolan on January 29, 1972 in Port Huron.

David was employed with Wirtz Manufacturing for 40 years. He was an avid Michigan State sports fan and loved to golf and to watch the golf channel. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie; three sons, Kevin (Kerri) Christofferson , Andrew (Maria Diez Leon) Christofferson, and Keith (Brooke) Christofferson; six grandchildren, Ethan, Nolan, Claire, Owen, Colin and Connor; brother, Steven Christofferson; and a sister, Gay (Mark) Tackaberry. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Christofferson; brother, John Christofferson; and his best friend Eli, who died on the same date 5 years ago.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon followed by military honors on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
