David P. Postill
Burtchville - David P. Postill, 49 of Burtchville Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
He was born in Port Huron to Paul and Carol (Johnson) Postill on January 22, 1970.
He married Laura Hawkins on March 10, 2004, in Maui, Hawaii. They have been married for fifteen years, together for 27 years.
David was Founder and Owner of SPE Utility Contractors. He had his pilot license and loved to fly. David loved to travel the world and be out on his boat. He especially loved to spend time with his children.
David is survived by his loving wife, Laura (Lorie) Postill, children, Makenna, Jaden, and Gavin Postill; his parents, Paul (Barb) Postill, Carol Postill; mother-in-law, Edith Hawkins; a brother, Mark (Rebekka) Postill; sister-in-law, Brenda Vroman; four nieces and nephews, Ashlynn Vroman, Brandon Vroman, Ryan Postill, and Gabriella Postill; four great-nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and several very close friends.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 2, 2019