David Stanley Staiger
Ann Arbor - David Stanley Staiger, aged 91, died peacefully on December 10, 2019, at Glacier Hills Senior Living Facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he lived with his beloved wife, Ann. A resident of Ann Arbor for 52 years, Dave was born in Hammond, Indiana on February 2, 1928 to a Salvationist family, and grew up in Port Huron, Michigan, in a close and loving home. His parents, Frank and Leona, were very active in the Salvation Army and in the community life of Port Huron. Dave remembered his childhood fondly, from the childhood games of kick-the-can and the penny candy store on the corner to the sense that everyone in town was looking out for him. "I never felt lonely," he once said. "I always knew that someone I loved was nearby."
After serving as president of his senior class at Port Huron High School, Dave left Port Huron for a year of college at Michigan State before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he was a three-year varsity letter winner on the football and track teams. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, in his senior year Dave was awarded both the 1951 Big 10 Medal of Honor and a Rhodes Scholarship. That was the year he also met Ann Seibold, whom he married on August 20, 1954. She was the love of his life for the 65 years they shared.
After two years at New College, Oxford, England and two years in the Army in Georgia, Dave spent three years working toward his Ph.D. in economics at MIT under the guidance of Paul Samuelson. He and his family moved to Washington DC in the summer of 1959 to take a job at the Federal Reserve Board, where Dave helped to install and operationalize the first-ever computer at the Board of Governors. In 1961 Dave was recruited by the Defense Department to become one of Secretary Robert S. McNamara's "Whiz Kids," and he continued to work in government service until 1967, when he accepted a position as financial analyst at the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn and he and Ann moved their family to Ann Arbor.
Dave loved living in Ann Arbor, and was very involved in the community. He loved music and took great joy in singing in his church choir for many years. He loved biking and cross-country skiing with Ann, and taking his children fly-fishing on the Huron River on summer evenings. For many seasons he raced Snipes and Lasers at Barton Boat Club, often enlisting Ann (or one of his children who had not made other plans quickly enough) to serve as his crew. He served for over two decades as the Michigan State Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarship selection committee. His work at Ford Motor Company also migrated toward community service, as he spent the latter part of his career at the Ford Fund, the charitable arm of Ford.
Dave was an accomplished man in the world, though he rarely spoke of his accomplishments. But his greatest legacy was his kindness and love for those around him. He could often be found volunteering his services at St. Andrew's Church, working for Senior Housing, or hosting a holiday dinner for Christmas "orphans." His love for Ann was an inspiration to his children, grandchildren, and many friends. His children derived a deep source of confidence from the knowledge that his support for them was unconditional.
In addition to his wife Ann, Dave is survived by his brother Charles William Staiger (Barbara), his three children Maggie Staiger, Robert Staiger (Sally) and Douglas Staiger (Beth), and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank O. Staiger Jr. (Irene, who survives him).
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday December 28 at 2:00 pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor, 306 N Division St. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to The Breakfast at St. Andrew's at https://breakfastatstandrews.org.
