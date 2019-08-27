|
David W. Kaufman
St. Clair - David W. Kaufman, age 64, of St. Clair passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 23, 2019. David was born July 20, 1955 in St. Clair to Harold and Rita Kaufman.
David was always there to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. A man who truly would give the shirt off his back. He was an avid golfer and loved his retirement job working for The Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor. David loved being on any sporting field, whether it be coaching or cheering on the sidelines. He loved going on bike rides with his grandson Treyton, along with coaching him in the multiple sports he plays. David was Treyton's biggest fan.
David is survived by his son; D.J. (Christina) Kaufman, mother; Rita Pinkerton nee Hurlburt, siblings; Glenn (Sue) Kaufman, Denise (Robert) Fullerton, Dean (Cheryl) Kaufman, grandson; Treyton Kaufman, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; Harold Kaufman and daughter Caroline R. Kaufman.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. At Young Funeral home, China Twp. visiting hours will be Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and 10:00 a.m. till time of service Thursday.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019