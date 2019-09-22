|
|
Deborah Ann James
Marysville - Deborah Ann James, 58, of Marysville, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a brief fight with cancer.
She was born February 22, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio to Patricia and the late Guy James.
Deborah was a 1979 graduate of Marysville High School, and Baker College graduating Summa Cum Laude.
She was very proud to say she came from The Salt Block.
Deborah worked in local banking for most of her life, starting with Michigan National, Land Title, Chase, Citizens/Chemical and most recently with Advia Credit Union. She volunteered with the soup kitchen and loved gardening and animals.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia James; two sisters, Michelle James and Nicole (Mark) Jaskoski; two nieces, Caitlyn (Jeff) Christian and Rachel Jaskoski; an aunt, Jean Brewster; and many cousins. And lifelong friend Angela Shoff and special friend LuAnn Armitage. She was preceded in death by her father, Guy James.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or St. Jude Research #11738353.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019