Kimball Township - Deborah Lynn Davis, 65, of Kimball Township, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.



She was born May 30, 1953 in Port Huron to the late James and Lois Coggins. She married Dennis Allen Davis on June 28, 1975 in Northgate Baptist Church, Fort Gratiot.



Debbie was a 1971 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. She was a talented pianist and singer and enjoyed crafting. Deb took her role as the matriarch and caregiver for her family very seriously and loved spending time with them, especially the children.



She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis; two sons, Michael (Ronda) Davis and James Davis; a granddaughter, Avery Davis, and Avery's mother, Deanna Davis; three sisters, Patricia Coggins, Leanne Koehn and Lori Weller; her goddaughter, Kathy (Brandon) Lavere, and other nieces and nephews, Jessica (Morgan) Brenske and Bradley Koehn (Courtney Jawor); and great nieces and great nephews, Madalyn, Emma, Peyton and Collin. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Weller.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Alex Crittenden will officiate.



Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute, Port Huron.