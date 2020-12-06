Debra J. Rogers
Marysville -
On December 4, 2020 our beloved Debra Jean Rogers, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord.
She was born January 10, 1950 in Port Huron to the late Russell and Christine Snyder.
Debbie was 70 years young and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved playing cards, traveling and searching out various golf courses to play golf with all of her friends. Debbie especially loved spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
She is survived by two sons, Nick (Ashley) Rogers and Chris (Jennifer) Rogers; grandchildren, Kaylie, Noah, Caden, Kelsey, Casen and Chloe; sister, Vickie (Lynn) Brandl; and nieces, Shaunna and Brooke Brandl.
Debbie's beautiful smile and fearless strong attitude will remain with us as we grieve the loss of a very special woman who impacted the lives of many. Her memory will live on and be honored and cherished by all who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Riverlawn Cemetery. The Reverend Michael Opfermann will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com