Delbert J. LaMay
Fort Gratiot Twp. - 57, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home.
He was born March 24, 1962, in Port Huron, Michigan the son of Hilary "Jack" and Patricia (VanCamp) LaMay.
Del was a kind and generous soul. He was a 1980 graduate of Yale High School. His talent and passion for his work were undeniable and unmatched as he worked lifelong as a carpenter alongside his brother at LaMay Builders. He will be remembered for his bright smile, his loyalty, and his sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia LaMay; siblings, Rodney (Lynn) LaMay, Phillip (Carol) LaMay, and Larissa (Tiffany); nieces and nephews, Melissa (William) Hughes, Rodney (Jennifer) John II, Joshua (Kate), Christine (Peter) Wenniger, Michael (Jenni) McFadden, Crystal (Ryan) Potter, Jennifer (Brent) Whitten, Bryce, and Sawyer; great-nieces and nephews, Emma, Zoe, Halle, Riley, Brady, Collin, Draper, Coby, Landen, Jack, Julia, Hazel, and Malakai; as well as many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack; grandparents, Del and Jeanne VanCamp; and his nephew, Joel.
The family honors the memory of Del and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Pastor Brian Ake of Colonial Woods Missionary Church, Port Huron, will officiate. Interment will take place in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019