Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church
Lexington, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church
Lexington, MI
Delia Pfaff Obituary
Delia Pfaff

Lexington - Delia R. Pfaff, age 100, a resident of Lexington passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

She was born on February 7, 1919 in Detroit, a daughter of the late Jacob and Emma (Beste) Schlaff. Delia married Norman M. Pfaff on Sept. 12, 1942 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2003.

In her younger years, Delia was a dedicated and active member of Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington. She was also active at the Moore Public Library and Project Blessing

She is survived by her five children, Dennis (Janice), Douglas (Helen), David (Susan), Donald (Judy) and Debra (Kevin) Fagan; her daughter in law, Karen Kierpaul; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Pfaff and her five sisters.

Visitiation will be from 4-9 P.M. on Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Rosary Devotions 7 P.M. Thursday evening. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday at Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Delia may be made to Project Blessing.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
