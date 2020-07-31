1/
Della Pauline Kortas
Della Pauline Kortas

Burtchville Township - Della Pauline Kortas, age 91, of Burtchville Township, passed away on July 29, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on November 30, 1928, in Rocky Face, Georgia.

Della lived a very full life. She was the first woman supervisor of General Motors in history, placed second in the Senior Olympics and enjoyed a lot of outdoor activities such as tennis, golf and bowling.

She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Allen, grandson, Christopher Allen and brothers, Robert and Don Lingerfelt.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
