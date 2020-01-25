|
|
Della V. Fiedler
Port Huron - Della Violetta Fiedler, 80, of Port Huron, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
She was born May 28, 1939 on the family dairy farm in Speaker Township to the late William and Dora Hirons. While attending business college in Port Huron, she met the love of her life, David Fiedler and they were married on July 12, 1958 in Brown City.
Della worked as a paraprofessional for the Port Huron Area School District. She was an active member at Marysville United Methodist Church and served as President of United Methodist Women. She was very involved in volunteer work, giving of her time to the Salvation Army and Pine River Nature Center. She also enjoyed being a 4-H leader for 32 years, where she served on the State committee and Plant Science committee, and received several awards for her service to 4-H. She loved camping, and most of all, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David; four children, Jeffrey (Sherri) Fiedler, Susan (Dan) Wallace, Jeannette (Keith) Wheatley, and Roger (Cindy) Fiedler; five grandchildren, Adam (Tara) Wallace, Amy Wallace Lutz, Caitlyn (Shawn) Rodegeb, Amanda (David) Bowman, and Brad (Charly) Hillyard; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruthaleen Bradley and Shirley Tedford; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Marysville United Methodist Church. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020