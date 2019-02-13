Dellis W. Hudson



Port Huron - Dellis Wayne Hudson Sr., 92, of Port Huron, died February 11, 2019.



He was born November 25, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Marshall and Lois Hudson. He married Melva Ruth Philipp on August 26, 1949 in Port Huron.



Dellis received his Bachelor's in Theology from Bethel College. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Dellis was in pastoral ministry for 65 years, a special education vocational teacher for 22 years, a Blue Water Hospice Chaplain, and a member of the Hudson Antique Car Club. He was involved in building churches and was a skilled craftsman.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Melva; children, Dellis (Margaret) Hudson Jr., Cindy (Steve) Mitchell, Marshall (Cindy) Hudson, and Philip (Tina) Hudson; grandchildren, Amber and Chris Hudson, Maryann (Brian) Smith, Jeremy (Amy), Sarah, and Matthew Mitchell, Allen (Jessica) Hudson, Angela (Daniel) Collins, Tyler Schmidt, R.J. Whitcomb, and Olivia and Gabrielle Hudson; and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Lois Hudson and nine brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Dr. William Hossler will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com