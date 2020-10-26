1/1
Delores A. Langolf
Delores A. Langolf

Marysville - Delores A. Langolf, 85, of Marysville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She was born September 18, 1935 in Detroit to the late Fred and Ida Kading. She married Harold Langolf on June 1, 1957 in Port Huron.

Mrs. Langolf was a transcriptionist with Port Huron Hospital for 11 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Colonial Woods Missionary Church for 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold; a son, Steve (Mary) Langolf of Marysville; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Neil) Williams of Friendswood, Texas and Timothy (Christa) Langolf of Houston, Texas; a great grandson, Andrew Williams; and a brother-in-law, Alex (Sharon) Langolf of Port Huron Township. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Joann) Kading.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church. The Reverend Brian Ake will officiate.

Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or Gideons International. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
