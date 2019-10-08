|
|
Delores A. Perz
Lakeport - Delores A. Perz, 86, of Lakeport, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born May 27, 1933 in Croswell to the late Harold and Irene Little. She married Robert Perz on September 19, 1953 in Port Huron. He died January 7, 1969.
Delores was employed in the medical field for many years and retired from Dr. Hamizavi's office at the age of 77. She enjoyed painting, reading about history, and being out in nature looking at the lake.
She is survived by a daughter, Sydney Perz-Grout; a son, John (Melanie) Perz; son-in-law, Randy Grout; grandchildren, Jolene (Jacob) Lepien- Doan, Kendra Langis (Clinton Forget), Brandon Yule, and Desiree (Robbie) Gignac; great grandchildren, Charlie Doan, Lucy Doan, Harlly and Wyatt Langis, and Maddie Forget; sister-in-law, Sandra Little; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Sandy Heyboer. She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Adkins; and brother, Jerry Little.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow with burial of cremains in Burtchville Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burtchville Township for use at the township ball diamonds that her husband built. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019