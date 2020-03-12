|
|
Delores C. Cook
St. Clair - Delores C. Cook, age 93, of St. Clair, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1927 to the late Edward and Clara Peeling. On October 18, 1947 she married Robert J. Cook in St. Clair. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2012. She was an auxiliary member of the St. Clair American Legion Post 382 and Moose Lodge #158. She was employed at the Dime store in St. Clair for several years and was very proud of working there. She loved playing euchre, going to the casino, watching the Tigers, bingo and traveling. She is survived by her children; Carolyn Guitar, Michael (Gwynne) Cook and Dennis Cook. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Suzanne Cook and brothers; Melton, Raymond, Lester, Edwin, and Melvin Peeling. The family would like to thank Delores' caregivers; Shelia Lewis, her niece; Nancy James, and Danielle Deciantis along with all the hospice nurses and the Marwood Nursing and Rehab staff. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16 at L.C. Friederichs & Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Interment will be at Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Twp. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be: Scott, Robert, and Colin Guitar, Randy and Ronnie Lee Cook and Kenny Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dennis and Terry Cook. Memorial are suggested to : St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020