"I MADE IT HOME" I just wanted to let you know I made it home. Everyting is so pretty here, so white, so fresh, so new, I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it too! Please try not to be sad for me, try to understand. God is taking care of me, I am in the shelter of his hands. Here there is no sadness and no sorrow and no pain. Here there is no crying and I'll never hurt again. Here is it so peaceful when all the angels sing. I reall have to go now, I just have to try my wings. Love from your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family & friends.
Published in The Times Herald from June 23 to June 24, 2019