Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Christian Community Church
Port Huron - Delores L. Banks,89 of Port Huron, was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019, after a long illness peacefully at Lake Huron Medical Center, with her youngest son, Corey by her side.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Mark and Corey Banks; grandchildren, Krystal (Douglas) Williams, Rick Banks II, and Brittany Banks; great-grandchild, Kayden Williams; brothers, James Hollowell, and Howard (Kaye) Hollowell; sisters, Patricia (Andrew) Cox and Elaine (John) Cryer; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family honors the memory of Delores and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6 pm until 9 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home North. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 AM at Restoration Christian Community Church. Pastor Carl Miller officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019
