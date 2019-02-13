|
Delores L. Cook
Emmett - Delores L. Cook, age 78 of Emmett passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Marwood Nursing & Rehab in Port Huron.
She was born on March 3, 1940, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Edgar and Lilian (Slachter) Maas. Delores was a 1958 graduate of Utica Community High School.
Delores married Charles E. Cook on October 26, 1974, in Washington, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles "Joe" Cook; three daughters, Debbie Singh, of Alabama, Tonya (Thomas) English, of Washington, Michigan and Carol Cook, of Allenton, Michigan; one granddaughter, Summerlin; her sister, Shirley Krystof; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her parents, a daughter; Loretta Singh and a brother, Sonny Maas.
The family honors the memory of Delores and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home - North from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Gene Warren will officiate.
The family of Delores wants to extend our sincere thank you to the staff at Marwood Nursing & Rehab for all they have done.
Memorial suggested to Delores's family. For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2019